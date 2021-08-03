Kelly Ripa's latest Live stand-in makes fans swoon in a dreamy floral dress

Kelly Ripa is still enjoying her summer vacation, and her latest stand-in wore a breezy floral dress so perfect for summer that we want it too.

Former Scandal star Katie Lowes cohosted Live With Kelly and Ryan with Ryan Seacrest in Kelly’s absence on Tuesday and danced to her seat in a flowy floral blue and white Zara dress that she paired with gold hoop earrings and strappy sandals.

Fans were smitten with the look and were quick to comment when a video of Katie wearing it popped on the show’s Instagram page. “Love Katie’s dress,” one follower wrote.

It was Katie’s second day in a row taking over Kelly’s hosting duties. Prior to Katie’s run, Tamron Hall, Maria Menounos, and Ryan’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio co-host Sisanie all filled in.

And all three brought their style A-game when they did too.

Just a day after making fans swoon in an Elliat cropped look, Maria returned to the show last Thursday wearing a gorgeous, tiered Elliat floral dress that came complete with a high-neck and billowy three-quarter sleeves.

Maria Menounos wowed on Live in a tiered floral Elliat dress

Maria completed the look with pumps, Uncommon James hoop earrings, and wore her hair in a ponytail with a portion of her locks braided in the front.

The veteran host also wowed last Wednesday when she hit the stage in a girl boss chic ensemble, rocking a cropped zip-up Elliat top paired with a matching high-waist skirt. She finished that look with strappy clear heels and gold drop earrings.

MORE: Maria Menounos takes Kelly Ripa's Live seat in the chicest cropped look

The fashion maven’s appearance on the show came just a couple of days after fellow fashionista Tamron kicked off the week in Kelly’s chair wearing a blue and white printed wrap dress that came complete with puff sleeves and a tie-waist that flattered her figure.

Tamron dazzled in a blue and white printed dress

Kelly has been enjoying her time away with her husband Mark Consuelos at their Hamptons home, and while there’s no word yet on when she’ll be back on the show, it’s clear the show’s fans are in good (and very stylish) hands.

