When is Kelly Ripa returning to Live following family vacation in The Hamptons? The All My Children actress is on vacation with husband Mark Consuelos and their kids

Kelly Ripa is making the most of her much-deserved work break for the summer and has gone to her home in The Hamptons.

MORE: Where is Kelly Ripa and why isn't she on Live?

The TV star's absence from Live with Kelly and Ryan has not gone unnoticed though, as viewers are missing her during her vacation.

Kelly has been gone for just over two weeks, and has had various subs fill in for her during this time, including Ali Wentworth and Tamron Hall.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa clears up rumours in hilarious vacation video

Kelly has not revealed when she is returning to the ABC show, but it is likely to be before the end of the month, as she usually takes off a chunk of the summer to enjoy it with her family.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside sprawling vacation home in The Hamptons

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in candid photo taken by Mark Consuelos

The former Hope and Faith actress is married to husband Mark Consuelos and the pair are doting parents to children Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18.

While the mom-of-three has been keeping a low profile on social media during her holiday, she has occasionally posted photos on Instagram from her staycation.

Kelly Ripa is currently on vacation from Live with Kelly and Ryan

These have included a beach photo featuring her husband and a picture of her modelling a romper suit from Andy Cohen's new collection inside her stunning property.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael makes revelation about famous family in rare interview

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals incredible news and husband Mark Consuelos 'can't wait'

Kelly also made sure to celebrate a special person at work last week during her time off, and posted a sweet tribute to co-executive producer Michael Gelman on his milestone birthday.

Michael turned 60 and his big day was celebrated on Live, with his family arriving to surprise him on the show to present him with a cake.

The popular TV star is likely to be back before the end of the summer

Kelly, Michael and Ryan Seacrest are all executive producers of Live, and have a close friendship off-screen. Kelly's family are also good friends with her work colleagues, with both Mark and her children having featured on the hit daytime show over the years.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa addresses bizarre rumours during family vacation in video with Mark Consuelos

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in windswept beach photo to mark special celebration

Kelly is no doubt making the most of her time together with her loved ones before a big change to their family unit.

Kelly is away with husband Mark Consuelos and their children

Come September, Kelly and Mark's youngest son Joaquin is moving away to Michigan for university, meaning that the celebrity couple will be empty nesters.

MORE: Kelly Ripa prepares for bittersweet end of an era in her family

READ: Kelly Ripa's replacement revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Joaquin is the first of their children to move states for university, with their older children Michael and Lola opting to stay in New York for further education.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.