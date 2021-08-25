﻿
christine-lampard-dress-lorraine

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard's high street leather skirt looks like it could be a designer number

The Lorraine presenter dazzles in stunning new outfit

Laura Sutcliffe

Christine Lampard embraced all the autumnal tones on Tuesday morning, wowing viewers of the Lorraine show in a brand new outfit. The star wore a lovely taupe turtleneck from Karen Millen, which she teamed with a gorgeous tan leather look skirt from Sosandar which looks super expensive.

READ: Christine Lampard unexpectedly twins with Victoria Beckham and looks totally unreal

The 'Tan Leather Look Panelled A Line Midi Skirt' costs £49 and looks so realistic, you'd never know it's faux! Featuring the classic A-line shape, it has luxe panel stitching and would look great with shirts, blouses and even knitted tops. Gorgeous! Christine shared a shot of her getup on Instagram and fans flocked to the comments section to shower her look with praise.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

One follower wrote: "Love that skirt!" Another added: "Absolutely beautiful," and a third remarked: "Beautiful colour combination."

MORE: Christine Lampard's high street dress has a serious Kate Middleton vibe about it

In the Instagram snap, the star tagged her 'glam squad' - hair stylist Maurice Flynn, makeup artist Helen Hand, and stylist Bronagh Webster.

christine-lampard-brown-skirt

Christine looked stunning in her leather look skirt 

Christine's hair is gorgeously flowing and long, always perfected by a blow dry, and her skin is just glowing, despite those mega early starts.

sosandar-skirt

Tan Leather Look Panelled A Line Midi Skirt, £49, Sosandar

SHOP NOW

Makeup artist Helen previously spoke to Belfast Live and explained that Christine is a delight to work with. She said: "Christine has such a beautiful smile, it just lights up the room when she enters, she is so lovely. She’s just like me or you, I just love working with her. She just sits back and I think it’s her favourite time in makeup. It’s so full on, what you see is an hour’s programme but there is so much that goes into that hour."

brown-skirt-boohoo

Leather Look Self Belt Skater Skirt, £16, Boohoo

SHOP NOW

READ: Christine Lampard's fancy skirt is seriously sleek - and wait til you see her heels

She added: "Christine’s face kind of suits both a natural look and a fully made-up look." The talented professional uses Chanel Sublimage foundation and Hourglass concealer in Sand as well as the Rimmel Magnifeyes Eye Palette which costs just £8.99!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about christine bleakley

More news