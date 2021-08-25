We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard embraced all the autumnal tones on Tuesday morning, wowing viewers of the Lorraine show in a brand new outfit. The star wore a lovely taupe turtleneck from Karen Millen, which she teamed with a gorgeous tan leather look skirt from Sosandar which looks super expensive.

The 'Tan Leather Look Panelled A Line Midi Skirt' costs £49 and looks so realistic, you'd never know it's faux! Featuring the classic A-line shape, it has luxe panel stitching and would look great with shirts, blouses and even knitted tops. Gorgeous! Christine shared a shot of her getup on Instagram and fans flocked to the comments section to shower her look with praise.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

One follower wrote: "Love that skirt!" Another added: "Absolutely beautiful," and a third remarked: "Beautiful colour combination."

In the Instagram snap, the star tagged her 'glam squad' - hair stylist Maurice Flynn, makeup artist Helen Hand, and stylist Bronagh Webster.

Christine looked stunning in her leather look skirt

Christine's hair is gorgeously flowing and long, always perfected by a blow dry, and her skin is just glowing, despite those mega early starts.

Tan Leather Look Panelled A Line Midi Skirt, £49, Sosandar

Makeup artist Helen previously spoke to Belfast Live and explained that Christine is a delight to work with. She said: "Christine has such a beautiful smile, it just lights up the room when she enters, she is so lovely. She’s just like me or you, I just love working with her. She just sits back and I think it’s her favourite time in makeup. It’s so full on, what you see is an hour’s programme but there is so much that goes into that hour."

Leather Look Self Belt Skater Skirt, £16, Boohoo

She added: "Christine’s face kind of suits both a natural look and a fully made-up look." The talented professional uses Chanel Sublimage foundation and Hourglass concealer in Sand as well as the Rimmel Magnifeyes Eye Palette which costs just £8.99!

