Jennifer Lopez dazzles in a dreamy dress - and wait ‘til you see her bag

If you’re looking for fall style inspo, Jennifer Lopez just served up a gorgeous look that’s the perfect way to transition into the season.

The Hustlers star looked incredible as she showed off her toned legs in a printed blue Coach dress tucked under a plush fur coat and kicked up her heels on a cement staircase in a pair of furry Coach stiletto sandals we want right now.

J.Lo's fans went wild over her Coach Rogue bag - and her entire look

And to top things off, she paired the ensemble with Coach’s newest it bag for fall - The Rogue - which is topped with a ‘C’ logo print and versatile straps. You can wear it as a shoulder bag or crossbody, or palm it as a clutch.

J.Lo’s baby blue dress, meanwhile, is cinched at the waist with a figure-flattering tie-up belt and is topped with a yellow bird print and buttoned detailing on the bodice.

We loved both and tracked them down on Coach.

Rogue 25 bag, $595, Coach

Printed Long Sleeved Dress, $695, Coach

Needless to say, J.Lo’s celebrity friends and fans lost it when the Jenny From the Block crooner and Coach posted images on Instagram of her rocking the look to celebrate the fashion house’s new Fall 2021 campaign.

"Coach asked me to go rogue and I said yes. #CoachNY #TheRogueBag," she captioned a video, which showed her lounging on the staircase, soaking up the sun, and showing off her glowing skin.

The Coach Rogue bag is a part of the fashion house's new fall campaign

"That coat," celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson wrote, while another added, "The heels! Mama ate," singer Kali Uchis chimed in. "It’s the bag for me," an additional follower replied.

The photos - and J.Lo’s entire ensemble - are from Coach’s new fall collection, and the Rogue bag, first introduced on the Runway in 2016, is back with a new environmentally responsible version.

This time it’s "crafted in organic and recycled materials and embroidered with Fall’s menagerie of creatures," the brand said in a release, and Kate Moss also appeared in the campaign, sporting the bag in a solid hue.

Kate Moss looked gorgeous palming the Coach Rogue bag paired with a stunning fall coat

"The Rogue is perhaps my favorite bag that I’ve designed at Coach," Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers said. "It has that combination of heritage, offbeat attitude and a sense of authentic American style that perfectly embodies my vision for the house."

"The Fall collection is inspired by the optimism of things crafted to last, and naturally felt like the right moment to reintroduce the Rogue with a new story created with Juergen and our Coach Family."

There are so many pieces in it that are fall staples - and you can shop them all here.

