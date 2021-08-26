Nicole Scherzinger leaves fans in awe with show-stopping new look Going hard on the bling

Nicole Scherzinger has been making some pretty big fashion statements recently, and completely showed up and showed out with her newest look.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger displays killer abs as she works out in nothing but a bikini

The singer shared some pictures on her Instagram standing in front of a huge truck which said "Star-Waggons" on it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger frolics in ocean for special event

She posed in front of it in a black bandeau top with a tiny string for a strap, and a matching velvety mini-skirt that highlighted her endless legs.

But the real center of attention was the jacket she wore, a multi-colored number with accents of purple, white, and blue that glittered with sequins and rhinestones.

On top of it, the jacket also featured some extreme light blue fringes on the sleeves that took it to a whole other western appreciation.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger causes a stir with short hair transformation

She captioned the pictures with, "Fraggle Rock-a-wear," pairing it with some emojis.

Nicole's jacket is really something anyone would love to own

Nicole's new look really made an impression on her fans, including fellow musician Gloria Gaynor, who dropped quite a few emojis to show her appreciation. Nicole excitedly responded with, "omg I love u!!!"

Many other fans also left appreciative comments, with one writing, "Wowwwww!!! Beautiful queen," and most just leaving as many flame and heart emojis as they could.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger's cheeky workout video has fans in a tailspin

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger's vacation with her boyfriend heats up in sizzling seaside snaps

The Don't Hold Your Breath singer shared another major moment on her Instagram recently that also showed off her transformation skills.

Nicole uploaded a clip, where she lip-synced to an interview Cher gave back in 1996 where she revealed that she'd dismissed her mother's concerns about marrying by saying, "But mom, I am a rich man."

The singer made a big impression with her red-hot pantsuit

Nicole started the video off in just a white dressing gown with some eyestrips, and just before she said the line, she swept the camera, revealing a gorgeous low-cut red pantsuit.

"Mom, I am a rich man," the Masked Singer judge captioned her post, adding a heart emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.