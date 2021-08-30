Vanessa Hudgens turns up the heat in a cheeky leopard print bikini 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Vanessa Hudgens has made it no secret that she lives in bikinis, but the Princess Switch star still turned heads when she shared a quirky video on her Instagram Story that showed her putting her toned figure on display in a two-piece we want in our closets before summer ends.

The fashionista looked incredible as she played outside with a water hose with a friend in a leopard print bikini complete with a front cut-out on the bikini top and thong bikini bottoms.

Vanessa looked incredible in a leopard print bikini she rocked over the weekend

She paired the swimsuit with a cowboy hat and black sunglasses and went on to have a playful water balloon fight with a group of friends. “Sunday fun day,” she captioned the video.

Although Vanessa didn’t tag the bikini brand, we loved it and tracked down a similar swimsuit on Revolve.

The Polar actress also has an affinity for crop tops, and she looked incredible as she headed to a gym in Los Angeles last week wearing a shimmery, cream Fabletics crop top paired with matching leggings.

She completed the outfit with a matching baseball cap and white tennis shoes and accessorized it with a black shoulder bag and black shades. The set comes in four colorways: black, navy, light grey, and buttercream, and it has a “buttery-soft feel” with a built-in side pocket.

It was no surprise that Vanessa was snapped on her way to work up a sweat. The star is serious about sticking to her workouts, and previously told Women’s Health she works out six days a week.

Vanessa's shimmery Fabletics ensemble is all we want to work out in

She mixes things up to make her fitness routine interesting, and swears by Pilates, spin classes at Soul Cycle, hot yoga, and circuit training to keep her physique toned and in tip-top shape.

"My body builds muscle very quickly and I don’t love the way it looks on my body," she told Parade. "So I find the way that I achieve the body that I want for myself is to lengthen, to lean, and to tone."

"Some days when I have the time, I love doing Pilates first and then going over to Soul Cycle," she added. "I love a double-up!"

"I always feel so accomplished when I double up. I’ve been going to this Pilates studio called WundaBar for years and it’s just a great deep muscle-training workout. It’s not super high intensity but I always feel it the next day."

Vanessa’s hard work has paid off. She looks amazing!

