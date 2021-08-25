Vanessa Hudgens turns heads in a crop top and leggings we want asap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Vanessa Hudgens loves a crop top style moment, but her latest athleisure look is one of our favorites to date. The Princess Switch star looked incredible as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and showed off her toned figure in a shimmery, cream Fabletics crop top paired with matching leggings.

She completed the outfit with a matching baseball cap and white tennis shoes and accessorized it with a black shoulder bag and black shades. The set comes in four colorways: black, navy, light grey, and buttercream, and it has a “buttery-soft feel” with a built-in side pocket. We loved it and tracked it down on Fabletics.

Averie Shine Built in Bra Tank, $59.95, Fabletics

Oasis High-Waisted Shine 7/8 leggings, $69.95, Fabletics

Vanessa didn’t just rock the look for a stroll in Los Angeles though. She hit the gym in it too and had a hilarious dance break with a friend that she showed off in a video on Instagram.

“Some way we do too much. I say we do just right,” she quipped in the caption. Fans flooded her comments with crying laughing and heart-eye emojis in response.

Dance breaks aside, the Polar actress is serious about her workouts and previously told Women’s Health she works out six days a week.

She also mixes it up and swears by Pilates, spin classes at Soul Cycle, hot yoga, and circuit training to keep her physique toned and in tip-top shape.

"My body builds muscle very quickly and I don’t love the way it looks on my body," she told Parade. "So I find the way that I achieve the body that I want for myself is to lengthen, to lean, and to tone."

"Some days when I have the time, I love doing Pilates first and then going over to Soul Cycle,”"she added. "I love a double-up!"

"I always feel so accomplished when I double up. I’ve been going to this Pilates studio called WundaBar for years and it’s just a great deep muscle-training workout. It’s not super high intensity but I always feel it the next day."

Vanessa’s hard work has paid off. She looks incredible!

