Dua Lipa's latest look is so unexpected – and we are obsessed

It's no secret that Dua Lipa always looks stunning and whether she is performing on stage or simply hanging out with her friends, she always pulls out all the stops.

From mini dresses and thigh high boots to bold trousers and bright crop tops, the singer has become somewhat of a fashion icon over the years.

However, Dua proved that she was just like the rest of us on Thursday, when she shared a video from a car wearing a pair of polka dot print pyjamas.

WATCH: Dua Lipa stuns fans with unexpected pyjama look

The 26-year-old showed off her more casual side in the snap, going makeup-free with her hair tied back in a half-up, half-down do.

She captioned the post: "I might wear PJ's forever" and we have never related to something so much.

Dua's pyjamas were the most beautiful baby blue colour, with navy blue polka dots and matching trim. They featured a button-up top with a cute collar, and we are desperate to get our hands on a pair this winter for a cosy night in.

Chelsea Peers blue pyjama set, was £48 now £32, ASOS

Sadly, the star did not reveal where she purchased the pjs, however, we have sourced an amazing alternative, and they are currently on sale!

The outfit was a stark contrast to Dua's last look, which featured a pink and red stripy crop top that showed off the singer's toned midriff.

Fans loved Dua Lipa's unique crop top

The top appeared to have long sleeves and also featured a separate piece that Dua wore around her neck like a scarf.

The hitmaker looked stunning in the ensemble, which she paired with baggy jeans and sneakers. Her hair, which she wore slicked back in two braids, also matched the playful vibe of the outfit.

Fans were definitely loving the look, rushing to the comments section to share their opinion. One wrote: "Gorgeous as always," while another gushed: "Wow" followed by lots of heart-eye emojis.

