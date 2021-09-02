Alex Scott was seriously smoking in her sheer mini dress at the GQ Awards The star wore Lanvin to the event

Alex Scott joined countless other stars at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday night, and we're officially obsessed with her red carpet look.

The star looked incredible in her mini dress by Lanvin, teamed with statement heels and Shaun Leane statement 'talon' earrings, which are also loved by the Duchess of Sussex.

Dressed by her go-to fashion stylist Karl Willett, Alex's smokey makeup came courtesy of MUA Heidi North, while her silky dark hair was styled by Jay Birmingham. How gorgeous did she look?

Alex wore Lanvin to the GQ Awards on Wednesday

Alex captioned a selfie: "Ok @britishgq let’s have some fun," and a full-length outfit photo: "@britishgq awards 2021 - welcome back!"

Plenty of her friends and fans commented on her beautiful photos, with The One Show co-star Alex Jones writing: "Well…..sensational!!!!!" and fellow footballing star Micah Richards adding: "Ok ok I see! Taking it up a notch!"

She looked stunning in her mini dress and heels

Alex always wows fans with her fashion choices, and also stunned earlier in the week in a chic Stella McCartney shirt dress, simply telling fans on Instagram: "Back to business..."

The presenter recently landed her dream job hosting Football Focus, taking over from Dan Walker who previously fronted the show for 12 years.

BBC host Dan sweetly sent a public message to Alex ahead of her first show in August, sharing a snap of the pair which was captioned: "Football Focus was my dream job & being able to do it for 12 years was an incredible privilege.

"A new chapter starts this weekend and I want to wish my friend @alexscott2 all the best in the chair. She has a great team around her and I'm sure she'll be brilliant."

Alex's new appointment is huge as she is the sports show's first permanent female host in its 47-year history. The star began her career playing football at the age of eight and played professionally for Arsenal, Birmingham City as well as US soccer team Boston Breakers before retiring from the sport in 2017. She also represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympics. She's certainly a wonder woman...