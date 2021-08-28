Alex Scott seriously impresses fans in gorgeous jacket She looks beautiful!

Alex Scott is a style supremo, and the Football Focus host had fans stunned on Saturday as she debuted a daring new look.

MORE: Dan Walker shares emotional tribute ahead of Alex Scott's Football Focus debut

The star lounged in a hotel room and appeared to only be wearing a chic green jacket. The post also showcased the former footballer's impressively toned legs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott shares message for Dan Walker as she's named new Football Focus host

Alex uploaded a series of three shots, two in which she played with her gorgeous black hair, and a third showing her laughing as she enjoyed the impromptu photoshoot.

"Let the games begin.. energy mode on," she captioned the stunning shots, adding: "#bankholidyaweekend #lego."

The 36-year-old was preparing to enjoy the bank holiday weekend and had clearly booked some time away, as on her Instagram Stories she shared a shot of herself driving to some friends.

Her fans were left gobsmacked by the breathtaking pictures, as one enthused: "Looking absolutely stunningly gorgeous," while a second added: "Gorgeous lady."

The star wowed with her stunning legs

A third commented: "What a talented and beautiful woman you are," while many others let emojis do all the talking as they posted strings of hearts and flames.

MORE: Alex Scott looks sensational in gorgeous pink tie-neck blouse

MORE: Alex Scott wows in slinky denim dress for exciting debut - and fans are all saying the same thing

The presenter is recently back after providing coverage for the 2021 Olympics, and she always impressed with the stunning looks she wore.

And after getting back from the games, the football star looked incredible in a tan leather skirt, complete with a daring front split and flattering oversized pocket detail.

Alex always looks stunning

Opting to stick with a neutral palette, she teamed the skirt with an elegant sleeveless blouse and nude court shoes.

Completing the ensemble, the star wore a dewy, bronzed makeup look featuring a dramatic smokey eye and winged eyeliner. So chic!

Keeping it real for her fans, the glamourous star also filmed herself rushing backstage in fluffy white slippers as she made her way to present BBC's latest gameshow, The Tournament. "Here we go", she penned as navigated her way through the BBC studios.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.