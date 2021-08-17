Alex Scott is a vision in figure-sculpting leather skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott stole the show with her glamorous outfits as she presented the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, leaving fans desperate to recreate her immaculate looks.

MORE: Alex Scott's daily diet: Olympic presenter's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Taking to Instagram to share the details of her latest on-screen style, the 36-year-old broadcaster stunned fans on Monday in a figure-sculpting leather look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott opens up about her inspiring football career

Posing for a snap on her Story, the football star looked incredible in a tan leather skirt, complete with a daring front split and flattering oversized pocket detail. Opting to stick with a neutral palette, Alex teamed the skirt with an elegant sleeveless blouse and nude court shoes.

SEE: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed – photos

Completing the ensemble, the star wore a dewy, bronzed makeup look featuring a dramatic smokey eye and winged eyeliner. So chic!

Alex stunned in a nude ensemble to present BBC's The Tournament

Keeping it real for her fans, the glamourous star also filmed herself rushing backstage in fluffy white slippers as she made her way to present BBC's latest gameshow, The Tournament. "Here we go", she penned as navigated her way through the BBC studios.

We predict the tanned leather look will be a huge hit this autumn, with faux leather and neutrals already making their way to the shelves in preparation for the end of summer.

Recreate Alex's effortless glam with this uncanny dupe from Warehouse, available for just £17 in the summer sale.

GET THE LOOK: Faux Leather Midi Skirt, £17, Warehouse

For a look that seamlessly transitions from day to night, this structured brown leather skirt is giving us serious wardrobe envy.

Whistles High-Waisted Leather Skirt, £279, Selfridges

Fans can expect to see more of Alex on screen this year. The former Arsenal striker and Strictly star also made her debut as the new host of weekend sports show Football Focus on Saturday afternoon, and donned a fitted denim dress for the occasion. Alex's first time hosting the show went down a treat with viewers, who wasted no time in taking to social media to share their support for the TV star.

As one fan tweeted: "Great debut in charge @AlexScott, really enjoyed the show and great chemistry with @DionDublinsDube and @MicahRichards."

READ: Alex Scott wows in slinky denim dress for exciting debut

Another added: "@AlexScott was good at the Olympics, but she's an absolute natural at Football Focus," while a third simply wrote: "Alex Scott is totally bossing #FootballFocus."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.