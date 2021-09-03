Harper Beckham looks adorable in polka dots alongside lookalike mum Victoria

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham has taught daughter Harper well – the 10-year-old is definitely growing up to be a mini fashionista! The Spice Girls star shared the sweetest photo of the pair enjoying a night out in Miami together, and fans were obsessed with Harper's adorable outfit.

The youngster was rocking a pistachio polka dot dress with a ruffled, tiered skirt. But it was the way Harper styled the look that really stood out, adding a pair of Nike Air Jordan trainers for a casual vibe.

Victoria was seen lacing an arm around her daughter's shoulders, looking equally stylish in a tailored black blazer, nude vest and tiny mini skirt.

WATCH: Harper Beckham practices her sign language

The mother-of-four added a pop of colour thanks to a pair of scarlet stilettos, setting off the leg-baring look to perfection.

Victoria wrote: "The sweetest bakery in Miami and the most perfect shoot location! @toothfairybakery congratulations @davegrutman on another incredible launch!"

Fans were loving the super cute photo, taking to the comments section to praise Harper's dress sense.

One wrote: "I am a Harper Seven fan. Love her style" while another chimed in with: "Love Harper's dress" and a third commented: "I just love how Harper is always dressed age-appropriate Well done mommy VB you're doing a wonderful job".

We have to agree – and we've been hunting down a pair of trainers just like Harper's. The Air Jordan 1 style is so popular it regularly sells out on the Nike website, but this gorgeous pink version is still available in larger sizes.

Air Jordan 1 Low, £99.95, Nike

Harper is enjoying a long summer break in Miami with parents Victoria and David Beckham& and brothers Romeo and Cruz, with eldest sibling Brooklyn also stopping by for the odd visit.

Earlier this week, Victoria shared a sweet video of Harper enjoying a sushi dinner, which saw her using sign language to express that she was a fan of the Japanese cuisine.

"I love sushi!" signed Harper, while Victoria penned: "Sign language lessons with the best godfather @kenpaves!".

