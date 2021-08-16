﻿
david-beckham-harper

Harper Beckham wears seriously trendy dress for date night with Victoria and David

The daughter of David and Victoria Beckham looks so cute!

Laura Sutcliffe

OK, Harper Beckham is so cute! Not that you don't already know this. The ten-year-old daughter of David and Victoria is growing up fast and on Sunday evening the former Spice Girl shared the most adorable snap of her youngest child.

The pic showed Harper cuddled up to her proud dad David, wearing a very on-trend dress. The frock featured a vintage floral print, square neckline and the cutest puff sleeves. Top points Harper! Victoria captioned the snap: "Date night with mummy and daddy.  X I love u @davidbeckham #Harperseven x kisses from Miami."

Fans loved the cute photograph, commenting in their droves. One follower wrote: "So sweet!" Another added: "Lovely picture father and daughter! And a third added: "Love her style!"

Harper is fast becoming a fashion star, just like her mother. Last week, former Spice Girl Victoria shared a snap of her and eldest son Brooklyn in New York and in the shot, Harper wore a mint green, gingham dress that featured ruched sleeves. Harper's clothes tend to come from French label Bonpoint, so perhaps it was a past-season buy. She also showed off a stylish set of acrylic nails.

harper-and-david-beckham-instagram

Harper wearing a fab puff sleeved floral dress with dad David

Harper celebrated her tenth birthday last month, and in celebration, Victoria shared the most adorable throwback video of Harper performing a tap-dancing routine.

In the clip, Harper tentatively walks from the family's living room into the corridor before taking a bow. She then reveals her incredible fancy footwork, keeping perfect timing with the music before running back to the other room.

Captioning the impressive video, Victoria wrote: "Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything, we love you so so much x Can’t believe you are 10 years old today!!"

