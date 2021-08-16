Harper Beckham wears seriously trendy dress for date night with Victoria and David

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

OK, Harper Beckham is so cute! Not that you don't already know this. The ten-year-old daughter of David and Victoria is growing up fast and on Sunday evening the former Spice Girl shared the most adorable snap of her youngest child.

READ: Harper Beckham takes after mum Victoria in the sweetest mini-me dress

The pic showed Harper cuddled up to her proud dad David, wearing a very on-trend dress. The frock featured a vintage floral print, square neckline and the cutest puff sleeves. Top points Harper! Victoria captioned the snap: "Date night with mummy and daddy. X I love u @davidbeckham #Harperseven x kisses from Miami."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares tap-dancing video of Harper to mark 10th birthday

Fans loved the cute photograph, commenting in their droves. One follower wrote: "So sweet!" Another added: "Lovely picture father and daughter! And a third added: "Love her style!"

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares first peek inside Harper's bedroom – and it may surprise you

Harper is fast becoming a fashion star, just like her mother. Last week, former Spice Girl Victoria shared a snap of her and eldest son Brooklyn in New York and in the shot, Harper wore a mint green, gingham dress that featured ruched sleeves. Harper's clothes tend to come from French label Bonpoint, so perhaps it was a past-season buy. She also showed off a stylish set of acrylic nails.

Harper wearing a fab puff sleeved floral dress with dad David

Harper celebrated her tenth birthday last month, and in celebration, Victoria shared the most adorable throwback video of Harper performing a tap-dancing routine.

Flutter-sleeved dress, £17.99, H&M

In the clip, Harper tentatively walks from the family's living room into the corridor before taking a bow. She then reveals her incredible fancy footwork, keeping perfect timing with the music before running back to the other room.

READ: Harper Beckham rocks a slogan T-shirt and grown up jewellery in Miami

Captioning the impressive video, Victoria wrote: "Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything, we love you so so much x Can’t believe you are 10 years old today!!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.