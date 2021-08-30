Victoria Beckham and Harper look so similar in poolside selfie Posh Spice and her mini me look the same….

The Beckham family are currently enjoying the sun during their glorious holiday in Miami, and we are insanely jealous!We are loving the snaps that Victoria and David have been sharing - it's better than a postcard, don't you think?

After their action-packed day at the water park, Victoria uploaded a lovely selfie of herself and her youngest child Harper, cuddled up by the pool.

VB wrote: "Sunday swims (and selfies) in the sunshine, kisses #HarperSeven." How cute? The former Spice Girl looked to be wearing a black bikini and her daughter rocked a swimsuit. The pair looked so similar; with their brown hair and big eyes, they could even pass as being sisters!

Fans loved the picture, piling up the comments section with lots of compliments. One wrote: "So cute! She is just like you!" Another added: "Absolutely beautiful" and a third quipped: "So beautiful, Harper and Mummy."

Harper and VB look like twins in their holiday snaps

Mini fashionista Harper has been having the best time this summer. On Sunday, Victoria also shared the sweetest video of her youngest sliding down a giant waterslide at Tidal Cove Miami with David and the pair looked to be having a ball! Fashion mogul Victoria wrote: "David gets very excited at the water park (Can you hear him screaming?!?)"

The pair looked to be having great fun as they posed for pictures

Another video posted to Victoria's Instagram Story showed David and Harper shooting past on bodyboards, causing a large splash to rain down on the doting mother-of-four. "Downside to being designated videographer… You get soaked!!" wrote the star.

Harper and David enjoy Miami's water park

Last year, the Observer reported that David and Victoria spent £19million ($24million) on a property in Miami which is inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum with 62 floors where only 100 tenants live.

Each penthouse in the building has its own rooftop pool, while every room in each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows giving impressive views of Miami. Shared facilities include an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area. Sounds epic!

