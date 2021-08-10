We wish Harper Beckham's incredible dress came in our size

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We've lost count of the amount of amazing outfits Harper Beckham has. Her mother being a fashion designer must have rubbed off on the ten-year-old - she seems to know what she likes style wise and always rocks it.

On Monday evening, Victoria shared a snap of her daughter and eldest son Brooklyn in New York and in the shot, Harper wore a mint green, gingham dress that featured ruched sleeves. So sweet!

Harper's clothes tend to come from French label Bonpoint, so perhaps this is a past-season buy. We've found some great alternatives if you want to dress your mini me like Harper, so keep scrolling!

Also, If you zoom in on the snap, you may be able to see Harper's nails! The ten-year-old was sporting a stylish set of acrylic nails.

Harper's gingham dress is bang on trend

Harper famously wore her hair up in a bun as she sat next to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour at her mother's fashion show in 2018. Showing a flair for fashion from a young age, she attended her first runway show aged just four, where she sat on the FROW in New York to watch Victoria's show while they were living out in the States.

Girls Gingham Puff Sleeve Ruffle Hem Babydoll Dress, £5.99, Shein

The Beckhams have been enjoying time in the US since travel restrictions allowed the family to vacation overseas. After spending Christmas in Miami, the family returned to the UK whilst 22-year-old Brooklyn chose to remain in New York City with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Kids Tiered Gingham Dress, £23.07, GAP

Fans were quick to comment on the heartwarming post, rushing to the comments to leave a flurry of heart-eye emojis. "Beautiful family," wrote one fan, whilst another penned: "What a lovely picture of a beautiful family!"

