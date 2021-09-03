Amanda Holden looks just like a Bond girl in summery bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden delighted fans on Thursday when she shared a final bikini snap from her extended summer holiday. The Heart Breakfast presenter was pictured emerging from the sea, rocking an eye-catching yellow two-piece that highlighted her bronzed figure.

The 50-year-old star's bright Melissa Odabash bikini was teamed with a loose white oversized shirt, a pair of tortoiseshell cat-eye shades and a gold bangle.

She captioned the stylish photo: "Squeeeeeseezing the last drops out of #summer back on @thisisheart Monday".

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off her impressive paddleboarding skills

Amanda's fans were loving the summer snap, with dozens comparing the star to a Bond girl in a photo – and she certainly wouldn't have looked out of place in a Hollywood movie!

One wrote: "You should be the next Bond girl" while another joked: "The name's Bond…" Others claimed Amanda was far better looking than any 007 companions, with one saying: "Better then any Bond girl... you look amazing" and another posting: "Better than the James Bond girls stunning".

Calling 007! The BGT star was compared to a Bond girl

Amanda's bikini was naturally from one of her favourite designers, Melissa Odabash. We've tracked down her beach look and the gorgeous set is still available to buy for £236.

Sure to brighten up any holiday wardrobe, Amanda owns a number of bold bikinis and swimsuits from the label, not to mention stunning summer dresses.

Montene Two-Piece Bikini, £236, Farfetch

The TV star is an advocate for body confidence and dressing to feel good, regardless of age.

She previously told MailOnline: "I dress to feel confident. I try not to think about age anymore when I'm dressing.

"Times have changed and I don't feel anyone should feel pressure to dress for your age. It's all about body positivity and feeling good."

