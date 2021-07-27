Kate Garraway chooses a royal dress for her night out in London

Kate Garraway looked totally gorgeous on Monday evening as she headed to the opening night of Wonderville at the Palace Theatre in London. The TV star looked incredible in her dress, which came from Beulah London; a label which is loved by the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Princess Beatrice.

Her £695 frock is called the 'Nalin' and is bold yet feminine. The floor-skimming design comes with a built in tiered skirt and elegant fluted sleeves. We love the contrasting white print and belted waist. Katherine Jenkins has also worn it. Stunning!

The mother-of-two added mustard boots and carried a cute raffia beach bag.

Speaking of royal fashion, the 54-year-old previously told HELLO! she admires the Queen's fashion sense. The star explained: "I was lucky enough to do two shows live from Buckingham Palace on Good Morning Britain which were amazing. I got a chance to look at some of the dresses the Queen has worn and her waist was minuscule back in the 50s!"

Kate looked amazing in her blue designer number

She added: "I think it's extraordinary how she's had a complete sense of personal style and she thinks about the people that want to see her - which is why she always wears bright colours."

It was Kate's first time out since before the pandemic began. Speaking to the Mail Online at the event, she said: "It's our first time out since February 2020 so we are really excited, and this is a date that has sprung up because it was going to happen a few weeks ago and then it didn't happen and then we just thought, 'Let's go for it' – so very exciting."

Touching on her husband Derek, she remarked: "It was very strange leaving him tonight to come out because he is a big fan of magic, but it is not possible at the moment so we just said next time and see him when we get back."

