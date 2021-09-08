Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news Latey Perry's getting that recognition

Katy Perry's sense of humor and candid use of social media is what makes her such a popular celebrity on several platforms, which her latest post embodies.

The singer shared a series of pictures and videos recalling some of her fonder memories from August.

While some of them were beautiful vacation moments, like walking through a market area with fiancé Orlando Bloom and riding on a tandem cycle with him wearing only a bathrobe, many others were quite random.

One was a hilarious clip of hers simply looking at a miniature drawing of Jesus Christ on a poppy seed, while others were clips of her friends.

However, the very last photo is where she showed off some of her style, wearing a ruffled pink dress that hugged her curves, with her blonde locks pulled back into a high ponytail.

She also held a glittery wand in her hand as she looked ready to cast a spell on the camera with her glare, tagging the account "yourfavscouldnever."

Katy shared several moments from August that stood out to her, including one with her very own wand

"August was a week ago but I'm Latey Perry so idc," she captioned the pictures, which left many of her fans and friends in splits.

"It's the way you acknowledging you latey perry for me," one fan commented, with another saying, "latey perry never misses." A third wrote, "We're all august girls as we should [be]."

Soon after sharing the photos, however, Katy revealed some major news that thrilled her immense fanbase.

On Twitter, the Walking on Air singer announced that she, along with Rita Moreno, Channing Dungey, Amanda Gorman, and Lorde, would be honored at Variety's Power of Women event.

Happy to be in such great company ♥️♥️♥️



Rita Moreno, Channing Dungey, Katy Perry, Amanda Gorman, Lorde to Be Honored at Variety’s Power of Women Event https://t.co/gf9FnWpTWe via @variety — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 8, 2021

The singer revealed that she would be honored at Variety's Power of Women event

"Happy to be in such great company," she wrote with the tweet, adding a few heart emojis and then sharing it on her Instagram Stories as well.

This is just one in a long line of awards and recognitions that Katy has received throughout the span of her career, not to mention the record-breaking performances of her various releases.

