Orlando Bloom shares throwback snap after ‘narrowly escaping death’ - and Katy Perry reacts

Orlando Bloom has shared a throwback photo of himself in recovery after crushing his spine in a terrifying accident. The Lord of the Rings actor fell three floors after trying to climb onto a roof, and opened up about his brush with death.

Sharing a snap of himself grinning on a bike ride while wearing a back brace, he wrote: “That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about three months after I fell three floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis… grateful every day for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now).” His partner, pop star Katy Perry, commented on the post, simply writing: “I love you.”

The star's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, also commented on the post, writing: “So proud of you,” with a love heart emoji.

He previously opened up about the incident, telling The Guardian: “At 20, I fell from a fourth-floor window and broke my back. For four days they said I’d never walk again, but I had a miraculous recovery.”

Orlando has two children, son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda, and baby daughter Daisy, who he welcomed with Katy back in August 2020. Speaking about her to The Sunday Times Magazine, he said: "I'll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs, 'Daddy loves his Daisy Dove,' so she knows who Daddy is. My son's first word was 'Mama', but Daisy said ‘Dadda'." Aw, adorable!

Orlando shared a snap of himself wearing a back brace

Speaking about his daily routine, he added: "I check on my daughter, who's usually up and cooing in her cot. My fiancée needs her sleep, so I try to let her have a lie-in. Daisy's a very happy baby. I'll kiss her and we'll spend some time connecting."

