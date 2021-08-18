Katy Perry pledges surprising allegiance in quirky new pictures Burger king? More like burger queen

Katy Perry's affinity for food-related motifs is something fans should be well aware of at this point, considering her candy-coated Teenage Dream era and songs like Bon Appetit.

But her latest food adventure, which she shared with some pictures on Instagram, had some of her fans feeling slightly confused.

Katy posted on her social media a trip she took to visit the In-N-Out Burger corporate headquarters on the appropriately named Hamburger Lane.

The singer donned a bright red pantsuit, her signature blonde bob, and her usual cheerful energy as she posed in front of a delivery truck.

She even shared a selfie of hers with Lynsi Snyder, the owner and president of In-N-Out, as well as her preferred customer coin.

Katy paid a visit to In-N-Out headquarters on Hamburger Lane

"Went to kiss the ring of my burger queen," she wrote in the caption, referencing the lyrics to her song Swish Swish.

A few of Katy's fans, however, didn't see the pictures coming, as they questioned in the comments section why she was there when she'd supposedly made a declaration saying otherwise.

One fan wrote, "What happened to 'I'm vegan'," with another adding, "Aren't you vegan now?" A third also said, "I thought you were vegan."

The reference comes from one of the Wide Awake singer's tweets from January of 2021, where she wrote, "I'm about 95% ready to be 100% VEGAN... my dog Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past 4 monthz. Pray for us ok."

The singer professed her love for the burger chain with her pictures

While it's possible she could have visited the headquarters while still being vegan, there's a good chance, however, that the tweet was either meant as a joke, or that she simply wasn't able to stick to the diet.

There were several other fans who were in love with the singer's snapshots, though, and started labelling her as the queen of In-N-Out. One wrote, "Best singer, best burgers," with another adding, "You're the cutest!"

