Katy Perry's throwback concert clip has to be seen to be believed What a time, what a time

Katy Perry has had some truly iconic moments as a performer over the span of her career, from her several memorable Grammys sets to her incredibly successful Super Bowl Halftime Show.

MORE: Katy Perry pledges surprising allegiance in quirky new pictures

However, the singer gave fans a peek at one of her earlier performances that left many of them quite awed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure

Katy shared a video of herself from way back in 2008, when her debut album One of the Boys was released.

The clip was from the Warped Tour, where she was one of the performing acts, and showed her jumping into and surfing the crowd.

MORE: Orlando Bloom shares throwback snap after ‘narrowly escaping death’ - and Katy Perry reacts

The entire experience was quite wild, with Katy being jostled around and tugged at, at one point even being flipped upside down and having her legs stick up in the air. However, you could tell she was having the time of her life.

"Ur favs could never #ripwarpedtour," she captioned the clip, with an appropriate 'rock on' emoji with it.

Katy gave true California rock chick energy during her Warped Tour set

Fans instantly started chanting, "ICONIC" in the comments section and reminisced about the concert, wishing to go back to that era.

One fan commented, "BRING WILD ROCKTY PERRY BACK," with another saying, "And you said you weren't a gymnast."

A third added, "Invented stans," while another wrote, "Queen of pop right here." Many others, who were speechless, just added heart or laughing emojis.

MORE: Katy Perry serves up a Dark Horse fantasy in majestic new picture

MORE: Katy Perry shares rare photo with her sister - and they look so different

While the Unconditionally singer's crowd surfing days may be behind her, she still knows how to put on a show that's just as magnetic.

She recently performed at the LuisaViaRoma UNICEF charity summer gala in Capri, Italy, taking the stage in the most breathtaking gown.

The singer appeared in an ethereal gold gown for her latest performance

Katy performed her hit Teenage Dream wearing a stunning gold sequin LuisaViaRoma dress that hugged her figure. It was also topped with a sheer white train, which took the eye-catching look to the next level.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.