Katy Perry serves up a Dark Horse fantasy in majestic new picture Walk like an Egyptian

Katy Perry is used to showing off some really extravagant looks for some equally extravagant occasions, like charity galas and episodes of American Idol.

However, the star is just as capable of delivering on the outfit front for activities that aren't as glamorous as you'd think.

Katy shared a series of pictures with her fans showing off the new releases from her eponymous shoe collection, a black and gold Egyptian-themed duo, even featuring an ankh on one of them.

She also included a picture of her own to match, as she rode a camel in the nighttime right in front of the majestic pyramids, quite the callback to her Dark Horse days.

However, it was the outfit she wore that really deserves mention, as the singer chose to go on her Egyptian safari wearing a long gold gown with ruffles all over and matching golden slides.

Katy's Egyptian shoes were inspired by her own trip in 2019

"Sometimes my real life experiences inspire #ShoesdayTuesday @katyperrycollections @amazonfashion," she captioned the post.

Many fans were in love with the shoe and the opulent look, even though it didn't necessarily seem like the most desert or camel-appropriate.

One of her followers commented, "HOLY MOTHER," with another writing, "you look very pretty in the second pic," and a third adding, "I love you, you look stunning!"

More attentive Katy fans will remember, however, that the picture came from the series she shared way back during her visit to Egypt in 2019, where she celebrated her birthday with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The singer debuted another gold look for a charity event performance

Stunning in gold is not a new thing for the Hot N Cold singer, though, as she recently turned the heat way up in a gold dress that really did her well.

Katy and Orlando attended the LuisaViaRoma charity gala hosted by UNICEF, where she took the stage to perform in an extremely chic gold sequin dress with a cape attached.

