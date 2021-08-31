Vogue Williams showcases her endless legs in micro shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams has done it again. The star blew fans away when she showed off her endless legs on Monday in a series of Instagram snaps from her recent trip to Portugal.

There was one photo in particular that caught our attention, in which Vogue could be seen sporting a pair of white micro shorts and a white crop top, looking sensational as she smiled at the camera.

The Heart Radio presenter captioned the post: "Quick trip to Portugal last week for filming…here's a few of my looks, poor Muinteoir @martsgaughan had to take all the pics…roll on Lanzarote!"

WATCH: Vogue Williams wows in leopard print bikini

In the snap, Vogue could be seen stood in front of the most beautiful blue sea as she gave fans a glimpse at her impressive tan in the summer ensemble.

The star styled the white set with a pair of matching white sandals and her trusty Ray-Ban sunglasses, and we are obsessed with her holiday look.

Vogue Williams looked incredible in her latest Instagram post

Her followers were definitely big fans, with one commenting: "So gorgeous!" while another gushed: "Love the clothes…You look fabulous".

Vogue's outfit is from British clothing brand Vita Grace, however, it seems that her shorts are currently sold out, therefore we have sourced an amazing alternative.

White denim shorts, £25, ASOS

This isn't the first time that the 35-year-old has stunned fans in denim shorts, as earlier in the month the star showcased her golden glow in a Zara pair.

The Irish model took to Instagram at the crack of dawn to share one of her iconic early morning lift selfies, sharing the details of her chic outfit with fans.

Vogue sported a pair of £19.99 Zara shorts

Vogue rocked the dreamy denim shorts with a simple white tee, a khaki military blazer and stylish 'barely there' heels, also from the high street favourite.

"Found a good leg angle!" penned the glamourous mother-of-two, who didn't deny her tiny shorts and killer heels made her bronzed legs look incredible!

