Vogue Williams displays her radiant summer glow in tiny denim shorts

Vogue Williams has returned to work at Heart Breakfast after enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Costa Del Sol with her husband, Spencer Matthews, and their two young children GiGi and Theodore.

The blonde beauty certainly gained a gorgeous summer glow as she basked in the Mediterranean sun, and didn't shy away from showing off her radiant tan at the Heart studios on Sunday morning.

As always, the Irish model took to Instagram at the crack of dawn to share one of her iconic lift selfies, sharing the details of her chic outfit with fans – and we're so obsessed with her latest look.

Displaying her endless bronzed legs, Vogue posed in a pair of tiny denim shorts and simple white tee. The star paired her off-duty look with a khaki military blazer and stylish 'barely there' heels from Zara.

Vogue rocked a pair of £19.99 Zara shorts

Vogue's dreamy denim shorts are also from Zara, and featured an edgy frayed hem with statement exposed pockets. Her exact pair appears to have sold out online, but we're loving this uncanny dupe from New Look.

Pocket Drop Shorts, £9.59, New Look

"Found a good leg angle!" penned the glamourous mother-of-two, who didn't deny her tiny shorts and killer heels made her bronzed legs look incredible!

If you've ever wondered how the Heart Breakfast presenter looks so radiant, even for those 5am wake up calls, Vogue's personal trainer Dalton Wong told HELLO! all the answers. He revealed that the star's morning rituals allow to her flourish as the best version of herself.

If you haven't seen Vogue doing burpees and strength training on Instagram Live at the crack of dawn – seriously, where have you been? The model can often be found motivating her near 1 million social media followers to get their sweat on.

Vogue has a dedicated fitness routine

Dalton told us: "Vogue's exercise program is all about balance and sustainability. Our sessions are focused on strength training, cardio and posture as these will help her with her conditioning as well as it allows her to be the best version of herself as a mom, presenter and business entrepreneur."

And if she's not working out first thing, 35-year-old Vogue starts her day with a nutritious breakfast. The star previously revealed in a YouTube video that she always feels "healthy and happier after eating breakfast" and will always refuel after a workout with a nutritious meal.

