Olivia Culpo’s crop top travel outfit is all we want to wear on our next trip The model nails airport style every time.

Olivia Culpo is getting the most out of her last days of summer and we have a major case of travel fomo because of it. Not long after the fashionista lived it up in Greece, she was back at Los Angeles International Airport for another vacation and looked stylish while she was at it.

SHOP: Olivia Culpo stuns a la Tracee Ellis Ross in the cut-out dress of the summer

The model shared a photo on Instagram that showed her sitting in front of the International terminal wearing a cropped black Bazilika top paired with matching Year of Ours high waist leggings that came complete with a slit at the ankle. She completed the look with an oversized Bazilika blazer, black Chanel Birkenstock-style sandals, and a Vetements baseball cap.

We can't stop swooning over Olivia's airport style - especially her Chanel sandals!

We swooned over her luggage too - a small black carryon customized with her initials, a larger black suitcase, and a Christian Dior tote.

RELATED: Olivia Culpo's red-hot string bikini needs to be seen to be believed

If we can’t travel like this, we don’t want to travel at all.

"Venezia, siamo arrivati!!!," she captioned the shot, adding an Italian flag and indicating that she was heading to Venice, Italy.

Olivia’s followers loved the look, with one writing, “So pretty! Have the best time! Another added: “A dream,” while others chimed in with fire and heart-eye emojis.

Olivia looked gorgeous at the Venice Film Festival

When she touched down, she hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival and looked like a vision in a dreamy gown complete with lace panels. Olivia completed the look with a diamond necklace and diamond drop earrings.

MORE: Olivia Culpo’s secret talent will make your mouth water

Speaking of the style star’s pre-Italy trip to Greece, Olivia shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her recent vacay, including a stunning photo featuring her emerging from the water in a gorgeous bikini.

The strappy red string two-piece featured a string that crisscrossed around her waist and accentuated her toned abs.

Olivia wowed in Greece in a strappy bikini we want in our closets too

She featured another picture of the piece as she enjoyed the water, and then shared more shots of her trip."Greece pt 2," she captioned the set with a couple of heart emojis.

Fans lost their minds over the beautiful pictures, and several of them dropped heart and flame emojis into the comments section.

Olivia has been serving up major resort style inspo - and we have no doubt she’ll continue to do so as enjoys the rest f her trip in Italy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.