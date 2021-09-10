Janette Manrara makes a serious statement in flamboyant NTAs gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How incredible did Janette Manrara look at the National Television Awards? The Strictly Come Dancing star stole the show as she sashayed down the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, held at London's O2 Arena on Thursday night.

Rocking a peach Zeynep Kartal dress with a plunging neckline and tiered skirt, Janette ensured all eyes were on her as she prepared to celebrate Strictly's big Best Talent Show win.

The statement number was embellished with tulle ruffles all over with the exception of bandeau style detailing highlighting her toned stomach, as well as subtle cut-outs on the hips.

Janette wore her brunette locks pinned back in an elegant updo with loose strands framing her face.

Her makeup was done by the Charlotte Tilbury team; her lips were lined using the Lip Cheat in Supersize Me before the Super Nudes Matte Revolution Lipstick in Super Model was applied, followed by a coat of shimmering Lip Lustre in Blondie and a touch of hydrating Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir.

The Strictly star wore a Zeynep Kartal dress

She opted for a heavy, smoky eye and added a touch of peach blusher to match the vibrant shade of her dress. Gorgeous!

Janette, who wasn't accompanied by husband Aljaz Skorjanec, was joined by the likes of Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Maya Jama on the NTAs red carpet.

The event marked one of the first occasions British stars have been able to mingle en masse since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Janette turned heads on the red carpet

Janette has stepped down as a Strictly dancer this year to become the new face of Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off show, It Takes Two.

In a new interview this week, she chatted about the 'Strictly curse', thought to cause the demise of long-term relationships.

Strictly picked up the Best Talent Show trophy

"We always say that with Strictly Come Dancing, there's no Strictly curse for us, it's a Strictly blessing because it really saved our relationship," she told Aimee Fuller's Monday Mile podcast.

"We've been able to now get married and make a home for ourselves here in London. Yeah, so it's been an amazing journey thus far."

