Reese Witherspoon commands attention in bold red outfit with a twist The Morning Show star has been promoting the new series

Reese Witherspoon has been busy promoting the new season of her hit Apple TV Plus series, The Morning Show, and we have loved her show-stopping outfits.

On Friday, the actress pulled off another eye-catching look, rocking a bold red bespoke pantsuit by Rich Fresh that featured a quirky twist.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon stuns in a figure-flattering dress you’ll want too

Posing for photos on her Instagram, Reese oozed confidence in the vibrant ensemble that had a playful blue and yellow stripe down the side of the leg.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The exciting trailer for The Morning Show season 2

Wearing the military-style jacket over her shoulders with a simple black top underneath, Reese added height to her petite frame with a pair of killer black heels.

Joking about her size in the caption, she wrote: "Feeling 5'3" in my @richfresh suit *model is actually 5'2"."

Fans and famous friends were quick to comment on her appearance, with one writing: "This is the best thing ever in life." Jennifer Garner added: "I wonder if you could be any cuter? No. Is the answer."

Eva Longoria added three fire emojis, while Kate Hudson simply said: "Love!!!!" followed by a red heart emoji.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillipe is her twin in a stunning summer dress

READ: Reese Witherspoon announces big career move after Hello Sunshine deal

Reese looked incredible in her bold red power suit

The Morning Show was a major hit for Apple TV Plus; based on Brian Stelter‘s 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

It follows co-star Jennifer Aniston's character Alex Levy, who begins working with Reese's character Bradley Jackson, an outspoken younger journalist who replaces Alex's longtime co-host Mitch (Steve Carell) who was fired following claims of sexual misconduct.

But Alex soon realises she is being pushed out, and season two will see the bosses of the network UBA bring Alex back in a push to increase their ratings.

Reese co-stars alongside Jennifer Aniston

The episodes will also focus on the racism people of color experience at national networks, and the battle between Alex and Bradley as they both compete to be the face of The Morning Show.

The show was set to return earlier in 2021 but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on filming, and it finally wrapped in May.

Hasan Minhaj, Tara Karsian, Greta Lee, Valeria Golino, Ruairi O’Connor, Holland Taylor, and Julianna Margulies will all be part of the sophomore season, with The Good Wife star Julianna playing a ruthless journalist who is a mentor to Bradley and wants to expose further concerns within the network.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.