Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillipe is her twin in a stunning summer dress we want asap We found the best dupe for less than $20.

Ava Phillipe made fans do a double-take when she shared a radiant selfie that looked like a throwback photo of her mother Reese Witherspoon.

In the gorgeous snap, the 21-year-old stood in her kitchen as sunlight seeps into it and catches her face, giving her an ethereal glow. Ava looked stunning as she struck a casual pose in a white Realisation Par dress that was topped with a strawberry print.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe has the sweetest response to her mom's big news

Ava kept her accessories simple and completed the look with a soft red lip, and wore her blonde hair straight.

Ava's strawberry-print Realisation Par dress is an end-of-summer staple

The figure-flattering dress has a corset-style bodice, an A-line skirt, spaghetti straps, and an adjustable tie at the bustline, and is such a staple summer dress to have in your closet to wrap up the season. We tracked it down on Realisation Par for $240. We also found a nearly identical dupe on Shein for $17.

Strawberry-print dress, $17, Shein

"Quality lighting > quality background," she captioned the photo.

The Little Fires Everywhere star and Ava’s followers swooned over the snap, with Reese writing, "Found her light!!” One fan replied: "Looks so much like you and her father. 20 years goes by fast." Another follower added: "Omg you are legit half your dad & half your mom. Beautiful."

MORE: This floral designer-inspired maxi dress is trending right now - and yes - it has pockets

Last month, Ava made fans swoon when she shared a sweet tribute to Reese after the media mogul sold her Hello Sunshine media company for a reported $900 million. The company, which launched in 2016, has been behind hits like Little Big Lies and The Morning Show.

Reese and Ava look so much alike!

In a post on her Instagram Stories, the 21-year-old shared the article from the Wall Street Journal and wrote: "Endlessly proud of my mama & the Hello Sunshine team!"

RELATED: 20 super stylish summer dresses we found on Amazon

She also added a sticker of some fire that said: "Hell yes!"

Reese shares her daughter and son Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Reese and Ryan met at her 21st birthday party and got married in 1999. They later announced their separation in 2006.

Reese also has another son, Tennessee, who she shares with husband Jim Toth.

Hello Sunshine has been bought by a new venture between private equity giant Blackstone Group, and former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs; it is thought that the Oscar-winning actress and Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden will join the yet-unnamed new company board.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.