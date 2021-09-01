Reese Witherspoon stuns in a figure-flattering dress you’ll want too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We’re not ready for summer to end just yet, but Reese Witherspoon is getting everyone ready for fall in the cutest way.

The Oscar winner gave fans a preview of her Draper James company’s fall line in an Instagram reel and we were smitten with every single look in it, particularly a printed wrap dress she slipped into at the end of the clip.

Reese looked incredible in a Draper James floral Loretta Shirt Dress

The floral figure-flattering number is a great transitional piece for fall and you can rock it with sandals, booties, or sneakers to dress it up or down. It also features a removable tie waist belt, pockets, and a tiered skirt.

Reese paired it with a black handbag tied with a scarf and hoop earrings, which we spotted when she strolled out of a dressing room. We loved it and tracked it down on Draper James.

Loretta Shirt Dress in Fall Vines, $150, Draper James

The Big Little Lies star also made us swoon in a blue jumpsuit she wore while pretending to paint a building, and a matching printed sweatshirt and shorts set that she teamed with a denim collared shirt underneath.

Fans swooned over the looks in Reese's reel, including her jumpsuit and matching shorts set

She paired it with white sneakers, which she also wore with the jumpsuit.

"And just like that, we’re ready for fall! @draperjames (with the help of Nashville’s best Art Director @and.delight.reigned!," she captioned the photo.

Fans raced to the comments to praise the looks, with one writing, "This is the cutest!" Another added: "Those blue jumpsuits," while an additional follower chimed in: "Love it!! Hard at work! So ready for the fall collection."

Ahead of the official start of fall, Reese has been making the most of summer. She hosted the dreamiest outdoor fete last month and shared photos from it on Instagram, showing off her stunning garden, which had wooden tables placed in the middle of it, surrounded by wooden chairs with plush cushions.

Reese looked incredible in a floral wrap dress as she hosted a fete for friends

The dining table was topped with checked table cloths, and baby blue table settings. There were also strings of lights hung above.

The Little Fires everywhere star looked incredible per usual as she struck a pose with a few friends who attended the event, weaning a figure-flattering floral wrap dress that cinched at the waist, and also featured a plunging neckline. The Little Fires Everywhere star completed the look with woven gold sandals.

"Last days of summer deserve a garden party with good friends!" she captioned the photo.

They certainly do - and now we want to host one too.

