Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Ashley Roberts grew very close during the latter's time in the competition, and the two friends are still often seen together on social media.

To celebrate Ashley's birthday on Tuesday, the professional dancer posted a glorious photo montage of the pair together, with a couple of the snaps featuring them in some eye-catching bikinis.

In one snap, they enjoyed the summer heat as they partied near a hot tub, with Janette in a striking orange two-piece and Ashley looking radiant in a red one.

A second photo showed them soaking up the sun's rays on a London rooftop, with Janette in a floral bikini top and Ashley rocking a black one. Both of the girls were also wearing some shorts.

Other pictures showcased the close bond that the two friends have, with one seeing them mess around in a photobooth and another showed the duo striking a pose during an outdoor trip.

The 37-year-old penned a touching tribute to Ashley, writing: "Sometimes the universe has ways of bringing a person into your life that feels like you've shared many lifetimes together.

The stars turned up the heat in their swimwear

"From day 1, my #SpiritAnimal, and forever now my lifelong friend and unicorn. No words to express how much you mean to me. I love ya #SisterSusan!!!"

She added: "Celebrations on the other side w/ many more wild memories to create soon. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamashleyroberts!!!!!!" How sweet!

The former Pussycat Dolls singer had an equally sweet response, replying: "Ahhhhh. This carousel is the best!! Love you sooo much Susan!!! And APPARENTLY you've got me for life," to which Janette quickly responded: "Wouldn't have it any other way."

Fans loved the dancer's heartwarming tribute. One wrote: "I love you two!! Your friendship is so special!! Happy birthday Ashley!!"

The pair grew close during Ashley's stint on Strictly

A second added: "Love your sisterhood," and a third said: "Looks like you two stunners have an amazing friendship."

Janette and Ashley became fast friends when Ashley competed on the sixteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing. Janette has now waved goodbye to Strictly as she prepares to host sister show, It Takes Two.

The star recently returned to Elstree Studios, where the show is filmed, and in an emotional Instagram Stories post admitted that the experience was "bittersweet".

