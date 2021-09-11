Aljaz Skorjanec pays beautiful tribute to wife Janette Manrara ahead of new Strictly role

Strictly stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara may not be dancing together on this year's series, but the Slovenian pro still had a beautiful tribute for his wife.

The couple headed to the Strictly studios together, and they had a romantic song being played as they were driven in style.

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec has cutest tribute to wife Janette Manrara

Aljaz gently sung "with you" as he recorded his wife, before blowing her several kisses. Janette responded in turn with several kisses of her own.

The doting husband also wrote a sweet message for his wife after she collected the award that Strictly won at this year's NTAs.

Aljaz, alongside many of the show's stars, were unable to attend as they had to isolate in bubbles ahead of the start of the new series on 18 September.

Alongside a gorgeous snap of Janette in her stunning NTAs gown, he wrote: "If it wasn't for @bbcstrictly winning the @officialntas last night I wouldn't now have my favourite photo of my @jmanrara. So thank you for everyone that voted!!!"

Aljaz blew several kisses to his wife

Former Strictly contestant Helen George wrote: "So beautiful," while another fan complimented: "You two are perfect for each other."

A third added: "Stunning so happy you guys won well deserved my favourite show. Thank you guys for bringing us so much joy and sparkle. You all work so hard."

Janette and Aljaz have danced on Strictly since they both joined in 2013, but earlier this year Janette shocked fans when she announced she was standing away from the show to present It Takes Two.

Announcing the news on The One Show, she explained that appearing on the show was one of her "favourite parts" about performing on Strictly.

Aljaz penned a gorgeous tribute to his wife

The dancer also revealed that the seed of her hosting the show was first planted back when she appeared as a guest in 2013.

"I remember meeting Zoe eight years ago when I did the first It Takes Two sat down and thinking 'This is the coolest job ever, you get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show' and I did think one day 'I want to sit down and do that,'" she admitted.

Fans were delighted with the announcement, and one wrote: "A great addition to the show," while a second added: "Oh no we will miss you dancing Janette. Congratulations and good luck for your new venture."

And the star's predecessor, Zoe Ball, was thrilled with the announcement, writing: "SQUEALS of delight at the news the singular sensation, Latin sensation @JManrara will join @Rylan as host on ITT. Gonna smash it gorgeous lady love. Love you."

