Janette Manrara is looking ahead to the next chapter in her life as she prepares to become the new face of Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off show, It Takes Two.

Ahead of her new role, the professional dancer opened up about her life at home with husband Aljaz Skorjanec - and how the Strictly curse has never been an issue whilst disputing its existence.

"We always say that with Strictly Come Dancing, there's no Strictly curse for us, it's a Strictly blessing because it really saved our relationship," she told Aimee Fuller's Monday Mile podcast.

"We've been able to now get married and make a home for ourselves here in London. Yeah, so it's been an amazing journey thus far."

The couple, who have been on the series since 2013, were prepared to do long distance when they thought there was a slim chance that both would be picked to star in Strictly.

The stars are fan favourites on Strictly

"I was really rooting for Aljaz to get it because I thought if he gets it that would be amazing," she explained. "I was offered to do Dancing with the Stars in the USA at the time but I couldn't take the contract because I was doing Burn the Floor.

"I thought if Aljaz gets it then maybe we can see each other when I'm off, we were going to try and do the whole long distance thing which would have been really hard on our relationship.

"So the moment they called and offered it to both of us we're like, 'OMG' this is the best possible situation because we can stay together, we can dance, we can create."

During lockdown, her love of interviewing people on her YouTube channel, Talks with Janette, flourished – and no doubt had a hand in securing her latest gig.

Janette will now host It Takes Two

"When It Takes Two offered me the position it was totally out of the blue," she continued. "I started crying because there was so many feelings there - I didn't want to stop dancing.

"The idea of leaving Strictly Come Dancing there was a gut feeling to not do that but at the same time an opportunity like that, where it's a talk show about dancing, within Strictly - well I couldn't have asked for a better job really."

