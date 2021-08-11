Janette Manrara wows with stunning figure in show-stopping dress after celebrating exciting news The Strictly Come Dancing star has a lot to look forward to

Janette Manrara will no doubt have dropped jaws in an incredible dress which she wore for a very special occasion.

The dancer took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where she shared a short video that showed her wearing a glamorous low-cut long silver gown.

The beautiful dress, which featured a subtle sparkle detail, was by Julien McDonald and hugged Janette's figure perfectly.

The star completed the old-school Hollywood glamour effect with soft waves in her brunette hair and a fabulous smoky eye.

Janette wore the knockout look as she sang with her former Strictly co-star Anton du Beke earlier in the week at London's iconic jazz bar, Ronnie Scott's.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara wows in show-stopping gown

However, she only revealed the backstage behind-the-scenes glimpse days later, captioning the video: "The NERVES were next level!"

It's been an exciting few days for the star, who shared some great news with her fans on Tuesday.

The star always looks so glam

Janette revealed via her Instagram Stories that she was over the moon to announce that she had just passed her final exam for the course she had been studying part-time over the last year, meaning that she has been awarded a diploma in Health and Wellbeing.

"I'm so happy," Janette said, beaming at the camera after showing off the diploma on her laptop screen.

The dancer went on: "She is officially awarded a diploma in Health and Wellbeing… yay."

Janette and Aljaz celebrated four years of marriage last month

Just last month, the 37-year-old celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband, Aljaz Skorjancec.

She marked the occasion by sharing a photo that surprised her fans.

The beautiful makeup-free picture of herself in the bath saw the new Strictly: It Takes Two host looking radiant as she posed naked in the tub with the London skyline behind her during her romantic wedding anniversary celebrations with Aljaz at London's Shangri La Hotel, where they relaxed with a couples massage and dined on delicious food.

