Janette Manrara stuns fans with sun-soaked bikini snaps – and looks insane

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Janette Manrara has done it again. The Strictly Come Dancing star stunned fans on Monday when she shared a series of sun-soaked bikini snaps from her holiday in Mykonos.

The dancer is currently enjoying some time off with friend and co-star Ashley Roberts, who appeared on the popular show back in 2018.

RELATED: Janette Manrara sends pulses racing in skin-tight red dress – fans react

Taking to Instagram, Janette shared a series of photos in a stunning black bikini from designer shop Beach Café.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara stuns in sun-soaked bikini snap

The 'Midnight Lace Triangle Bikini' by PQ Swim features a triangle top with black lace detailing, and matching bottoms with lace trim around the waistband.

MORE: Janette Manrara stuns in naked bathtub photo during romantic anniversary celebrations

The star could be seen posing on a white wall that looked out onto the ocean, looking bronzed and beautiful as she smiled for the camera.

She accessorised with a pair of chunky black sunglasses and wore her brunette locks in a messy bun, the perfect hairstyle for battling the heat on holiday.

Midnight Lace Triangle Bikini, £186, Beach Café

Janette has been sharing lots of fun videos from her trip on social media, including clips of friend Ashley Roberts dancing in the sea as they spent the day partying at the beach.

It looks like both of them are having the best time, and we can’t wait to see more of what they get up to.

Janette's post comes just days after she stunned fans in a glamorous, low-cut long silver gown to attend a very special evening.

Janette Manrara sported a sparkly gown for a very special evening

The fabulous frock, which featured a subtle sparkle detail, was by Julien MacDonald and hugged Janette's figure perfectly.

The star completed the old-school Hollywood glamour effect by styling her hair in soft waves and sporting a smoky eye.

Janette wore the knockout look as she sang with her former Strictly co-star Anton Du Beke at London's iconic jazz bar, Ronnie Scott's.

However, she only revealed the backstage behind-the-scenes clips days later, captioning the video: "The NERVES were next level!"

DISCOVER: Janette Manrara stuns fans in floral gown for sweet Strictly reunion

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.