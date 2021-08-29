Janette Manrara shares feelings on returning to Strictly studios for first time since announcing departure The Strictly Come Dancing star opened up on social media

On Sunday, Janette Manrara shared how she was feeling with fans about her return to the Strictly studios at Elstree in London.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the glam dancer posted a short clip as she approached a building that had a sign reading "Elstree Studios".

The former Strictly pro opened up about what it was like to go back to a place she used to spend so much time at when competing on the show, adding a star emoji as she captioned the video: "First time back, but not as a pro… bittersweet feelings."

The 37-year-old surprised viewers earlier this year when she announced that she would no longer take part in the BBC dance competition.

However, she will remain strongly connected to Strictly as one of the hosts of its weekly spin-off show, It Takes Two, and of course, by cheering on her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

The star returned to the Strictly studios at the weekend

To the delight and relief of her many fans, the Floridian has also not hung up her dancing shoes, as she confirmed in a video on Wednesday.

Sharing a glimpse of a few minutes off amid a busy workday, Janette uploaded a video which saw her standing outside a building wearing a sleeveless white Skechers top and pretty makeup with her long brown hair neatly styled.

The down-to-earth presenter beamed as she spoke directly to camera, saying: "Doing some dancing today… she's a happy girl dancing, yay!"

Janette and singer HRVY made it to the show's final last year

That's not the only sweet moment Janette has shared with her followers recently, as last month she and Aljaz celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Earlier this month, the star went on to reveal via her Instagram Stories that she had passed her final exam and just been awarded a diploma in Health and Wellbeing.

"I'm so happy," Janette said, beaming at the camera after showing off the diploma on her laptop screen.

