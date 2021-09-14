Zoey Deutch goes full glamazon in a daring strappy dress you can’t miss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Zoey Deutch usually keeps her style casual and laid back, often opting for jeans, wide-leg jumpsuits, and stylish dresses that err on the side of conservative.

MORE: 50 most show-stopping looks at the 2021 Met Gala

But, the Politician star turned that completely around and made fans lose it as she attended the Met Gala Monday night in a showstopping strappy dress no one saw coming.

Zoey Deutch looked sensational in a strappy Versace dress at the Met Gala

Zoey looked amazing in the revealing Versace number, which featured beaded strings all over the dress and a thigh-high slit. Her stylist, Karla Welch, completed the look with matching half sleeves and a coordinating metallic two-strap, platform heel.

RELATED: 7 Best dressed celebrity couples at the Met Gala 2021

The actress rocked her long brunette locks in a sleek, straight style to compliment the ensemble and struck a pose palming a matching Versace rhinestone-covered cup - the same cup Beyoncé palmed in a stylish photo earlier this month.

We were obsessed and tracked it down on Farfetch.

Versace Medusa Crystal-embellished cup, $1,100, Farfetch

“Versace versace versace,” Zoey captioned a series of photos she posted on Instagram, in which she struck several poses in a doorway.

Fans lost it over the look, with one writing, “Wow wow wow!.” Another chimed in: “This look is out of control smoke-show,” while another follower was left totally speechless: “Umm words what are words? Where are my words? Help.”

MORE: The most stunning beauty looks from the Met Gala 2021

When Beyoncé rocked the sparkly Versace accessory she looked like a Barbie doll as she teamed it with a body-hugging black mini dress that featured a cleavage-baring neckline.

The Black Parade songstress finished the look with an iridescent hot pink coat and matching platform pink heels and accessorized the ensemble with a coordinating pink beaded bag and fierce black oval sunglasses.

Stunning!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.