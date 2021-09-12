Tracee Ellis Ross dazzles in the slip dress of our dreams - and makes an exciting announcement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

With her Pattern Beauty brand landing shelf space in Sephora and Target in recent months, and Tracee Ellis Ross racking up numerous fashion and beauty campaigns on top of that, the actress is quickly building an empire - and we’re thoroughly impressed.

SHOP: Tracee Ellis Ross gets hearts racing in liquid leggings you'll want too

The Black-Ish star took things a step further on Monday when she revealed the launch of Pattern’s newest product - Styling Custard. Tracee announced the news in typical Tracee fashion - in a hilarious and candid way, sharing a video on Instagram that broke down everything fans needed to know about the product.

Tracee launched Pattern Beauty in 2018

Tracee called it “family-friendly” in the clip, adding that it was not only great for adults but kids too.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross shows off her best moves in silly 'goofball' video

“NEW PRODUCT ALERT // @patternbeauty Styling Custard; Introducing the Styling Custard: great for ALL the curls, coils & tight textures in your family,” she captioned the post. “Detangle, define & shine in less time: we got you y’all! It’s got the signature PATTERN slip, nourishing ingredients & provides a hydrating hold for recess-resistant style staying power. Available now on patternbeauty.com! Link in bio.”

Tracee surprised fans with the announcement of Pattern Beauty's new Curling Custard launch

Tracee’s fans went wild over the news and video with one writing: “She can sell anything and do a good job at convincing you to buy it and you will.” Another added: “Why hire someone to do your commercial when you got yourself.”

We are swooning over the looks in Tracee's new J. Crew campaign

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross had the best reaction to a surprise gym run-in with Brie Larson

The High Note star’s post came one day after she made fans giggle as she promoted her new J Crew Make a Scene Campaign in another Instagram video.

The fashionista could be seen strolling down a sidewalk in front of several giant photos of herself from the campaign. She stopped in front of each one and made the expression she made and pose she hit in the snaps.

The Black-Ish's star's J.Crew silk slip dress is so dreamy!

We’re smitten with Tracee’s looks in the campaign, particularly a gorgeous tie-back silk charmeuse slip dress she paired with a cardigan.

You can shop all of the looks in her J. Crew collab here.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.