Eva Longoria's swimsuit in poolside photo will leave you in utter disbelief Going for the gold this summer

Eva Longoria is one of the many celebrities who can't seem to let this summer get away and is intent on keeping the hot girl summer vibes going for as long as she can.

The actress shared a poolside picture of herself holding on to the last bits of the season wearing a gold swimsuit that could just blind you.

Eva posted the picture on her Instagram, lounging by her pool in a sequined swimsuit that hugged her curves and absolutely glistened in the sunlight.

She paired her look with a white wide-brimmed hat to keep the rays off which obscured her face from the camera.

Eva lay by the pool as her son, three-year-old Santiago Enrique Bastón, swam up to her and she looked down at him adoringly.

"Holding on to the last of summer," she wrote in the caption with a teary-eyed emoji. And honestly, we can't help but feel the same.

Eva's dazzling gold swimsuit is the perfect note to end summer on

Fans clearly resonated with the actress' show-stopping swimwear, and most of them simply threw as many flame emojis into the comments as they could.

One fan commented, "Yup, we're swimming today, too, tho I don't have a suit quite like that," with another saying, "Amazing swimsuit."

A third added, "The legs though!!!!!!" Another agreed, writing, "Them legs go for days."

The Desperate Housewives star has certainly left fans entranced with her legs before, and did so recently with another at-home picture she shared.

The actress showed off her incredible legs in a pair of casual shorts

The 46-year-old posted a photograph where she looked amazing as she was dressed casually in a grey sweatshirt, shorts and white trainers, looking off into the distance. She styled her hair in a half-up, half-down ponytail.

The shorts did show off her endless, toned legs and gave it all a nice, dreamy touch as she simply captioned the shot, "Daydreaming."

