Eva Longoria pays homage to Desperate Housewives with racy red bikini picture Eva played iconic Desperate Housewives character Gabrielle for eight years

Eva Longoria has shared a stunning bikini picture with fans, referencing her iconic Desperate Housewives character Gabrielle.

Rocking the red two-piece, Eva captioned the post: "Even #20YearsLater, she still knew red was her color."

"Yessss and that’s how you do it," commented pal Justina Adorna, as Camila Coehlo added: "Gabyyyyy❤️❤️❤️ U look 🔥 mi amor!"

The 45-year-old starred in the award-winning drama for eight years between 2004 to 2012 and for which she received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

The show followed the lives of the women and their families on the fictional Wisteria Lane, as seen through the eyes of their neighbour who died by suicide in the first episode.

The show featured time jumps and spanned their lives across 15 years.

Eva paid homage to the show with this bikini picture

Eva went on to focus her attention behind the camera, and became more active in politics and philanthropy.

She recently shared a peek inside her luxurious home as she made a virtual appearance from her living room at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier in 2021.

Her character Gabrielle loved the color red

Eva looked stunning in a grey dress as she sat on a cream chair topped with a matching cushion.

Eva owns three beautiful homes: an £11million property in Beverly Hills, a home close to the beach in Malibu, California, and another property in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

Her Beverly Hills home is an explosion of color, with sweeping Hollywood Hills views, the al fresco kitchen, the pool house and the on-site tennis court.

Eva owns three homes

The star's living area has two large teal sofas and a striking mustard pouffe, while the dining space has an entire wall painted with a breathtaking seascape.

The actress has also hung an enormous rainbow-coloured artwork in the shape of a love heart in the area; the unique piece features modern brush strokes in a kaleidoscope of shades and is displayed in a large thick white frame.

