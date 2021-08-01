Kerry Washington causes a stir with epic Eva Longoria workout fail The Scandal star brought on the laughs in the cutest tie-dye look.

It’s clear Kerry Washington is in great shape, but not even she could take on Eva Longoria’s challenging workout with ease. The Scandal star gave fans a major case of giggles when she shared a split video of herself trying to do several workout moves on a trampoline that Eva did on hers.

RELATED: Kerry Washington gets fans talking with a powerful swimming pool photo

On one side of the clip, the Desperate Housewives star can be seen exercising in her home on the trampoline in a variety of ways with weights, even hitting leg toning moves with a resistance band on it.

WATCH: Kerry Washington takes on Eva Longoria's trampoline workout

Meanwhile, on the other side of the video Kerry can be seen wearing a tie-dye sports bra and matching leggings (so cute!), attempting the workout in her backyard - and failing miserably. She eventually gave up and just jumped and danced on the trampoline.

Kerry also added Destiny’s Child’s Jumpin’ Jumpin song to the Instagram Reel.

MORE: Kerry Washington's dad causes a stir in rare appearance with daughter

"Eva vs Reality (me)," Kerry captioned the post. "Thank you @evalongoria for the #SisterhoodOfTheTravelingTrampoline. I promise I will keep jumpin’ so I can get on your level. You make it look easy!!!!!"

Kerry swears by pilates to stay in shape

"Crying," one follower wrote. While another fan chimed in, "This gave me a good laugh this morning." An additional follower chimed in: "Shout out to my trampoline friends! Helped me lose 55 lbs."

As for what Kerry swears by to stay in shape (outside of dancing on her trampoline), she previously told Elle that she does Pilates regularly, and she later told Women’s Health that Pilates is about so much more for her than toning up.

RELATED: Kerry Washington is effervescent in perfect sun-filtered selfie

"You don’t even want to be in your own body when [you] show up at the gym—I didn’t for years," she told Women’s Health. "As women, we live in this culture where it’s like, 'You have to fix this.' Pilates has allowed me to be focused on my appearance and my health in ways that are not abusive or critical."

Kerry also works out outside with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry’s pilates instructor Juliet Kaska told Women’s Health she combines Pilates and yoga principles during their workout sessions. "We’re in the gym using personal training equipment, but I’m coaching it like a Pilates teacher," Kaska said.

"That way our workouts can also be really diverse in what we’re doing, in what she needs, and where we can meet."

In addition to Pilates, Kerry also loves working outdoors. "My husband was a professional athlete, so we hike, we swim," she told Allure. Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry have been married since 2013, and have two children, Isabelle and Caleb.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.