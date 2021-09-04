Demi Moore wows fans in stunning swimsuit photo alongside daughters

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Demi Moore has wowed fans who showered her in compliments as she shared a stunning swimsuit picture alongside her three daughters.

The four posed in a variety of white suits from Demi's swimwear line Andie Swim, with Demi herself in a full coverage swimsuit with a cutout detail at the bust and a simple sweetheart neckline.

Daughters Rumer and Tallulah also wore suits, with Talluluh's featuring a daring low V-neckline and Rumer rocking a classic full coverage suit.

Scout, meanwhile, wore a white bikini, with a low rise and high leg cut in the bottoms.

"LDW ready, with @andieswim," Demi captioned the snap, which saw the four posing on a rocky cliff face with the blue ocean glimmering behind them, and referencing the Labor Day weekend being celebrated in America.

"Beautiful girls," commented one fan, as another shared: "You and your daughters look amazing."

Demi's daughters always appear in the promo shots for the brand

Demi often shares snaps from her promotional work for the brand, and recently shared a figure-hugging red one-piece swimsuit that featured spaghetti straps and a string belt.

The cinched waist and the red tone of the piece accentuated the 58-year-old's incredible physique, and Demi was clearly feeling the vibe too, captioning the shot with simply: "Red hot summer."

Demi was recently in vacation mode, sharing some truly gorgeous snapshots from her trip with fans.

The Ghost actress took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie of herself relaxing by the ocean, dressed in a stylish black bikini.

The Hollywood star completed her look with a pair of oversized Fendi shades, and simply captioned the snapshot, "Sunday selfie."

The glamorous photo caught the attention of many of her fans, as well as her daughter Rumer, who commented, "Gorgeous mama."

Scout also replied to her mother's post, writing, "Stunning."

Demi welcomed her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

