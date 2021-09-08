Demi Moore is ten feet tall in show-stopping swimsuit photo Fall, here we come!

Demi Moore has made the absolute best of her summer this year, wowing fans with one jaw-dropping swimsuit photo after another.

Her collaboration with her daughters on the Andie Swimwear line in particular raised the heat quite considerably and highlighted how insanely good the 58-year-old still looked.

WATCH: Demi Moore has revealed she sleeps with her seven dogs

But the actress is giving one last push for swimsuit glory before we lock up all our bathing suits and break out the coats and scarves for fall.

Demi shared a picture on her Instagram of her mid-leap on her boat, with her fall cushioned by a lush sitting area filled with cushions.

She wore a black and white striped two-piece swimsuit and a pair of shades as she showed off her phenomenal figure and her legs that went on for miles.

"One last jump for joy before leaping into fall," she captioned the picture, capturing the pure bliss on her face.

Demi channeled some summer euphoria in her swimsuit photo

The photo sparked a massive reaction from her fans, and some family, including her daughter Tallulah Willis, who commented, "Go offfff."

Rita Wilson wrote, "I'll have what she's having," and many others, like Ali Wentworth, also showed their approval by liking the picture.

One fan commented, "Having FUN! Good for you Demi!!!" Another wrote, "Go Demi go," with many others adding heart and flame emojis to the mix.

While vacationing in Italy, the Ghost actress pulled out all the stops to have a great time and enjoyed a glitzy night out with some of her Hollywood friends.

The actress wowed in Venice with her glamorous Monot dress

The mother-of-three showed up for the Red Sea Film Festival and showcased her glowing tan as well as her stunning figure in a cut-out Monot white dress.

The star kept her accessories simple, just opting for silver earrings and an elegant silver bracelet, wearing her long dark locks straight and tucked behind her ears.

