Demi Moore sets pulses racing with figure-hugging cutout dress The 58-year-old enjoyed a night out in Venice

Demi Moore has been holidaying in Italy in recent weeks and over the weekend she reunited with her Hollywood friends to attend a glitzy party in Venice.

The mother-of-three pulled out all the stops for the Red Sea Film Festival and showcased her glowing tan as well as her stunning figure in a cut-out Monot white dress.

The star kept her accessories simple, just opting for silver earrings and an elegant silver bracelet. The star wore her long dark locks straight and tucked behind her ears.

"Out with the Girls at the Women in Film event with @redseafilm last night," Demi captioned her post, which featured a photo of her and her two friends, Eric Buterbaugh and Patrick Hilgart.

Friends of the G.I. Joe actress were quick to inundate her post with love heart emojis whilst Selma Blair wrote: "This gives me so much joy."

"Like a fine wine... vintage indeed," commented another follower, whilst a third added: "Demi, you look gorgeous!

Demi posed up a storm in her gorgeous dress

Demi also posed up a storm with fellow actress Kate Hudson, who dazzled in another Monot creation – a stunning cut-out black dress.

"'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.' - Coco Chanel I chose fabric. @monotofficial @elimizrahi #veniceitaly," Kate captioned a post showing her in her daring look.

Demi's outing came just hours after she shared a swimsuit picture alongside her three daughters.

The four posed in a variety of white suits from Demi's swimwear line Andie Swim, with Demi herself in a full-coverage swimsuit with a cutout detail at the bust and a simple sweetheart neckline.

Daughters Rumer and Tallulah also wore swimsuits, with Tallulah's featuring a daring low V-neckline and Rumer rocking a classic full-coverage suit.