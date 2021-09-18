Victoria Beckham gave the humble jumper a risqué update no-one saw coming

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham shared some long-awaited news with fans on Friday – and she was wearing the most spectacular jumper in the process.

The fashion designer looked unreal rocking her own design – naturally – showing off her revamped version of a classic polo neck to announce the launch of her Posh Gloss.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria was radiant in her navy cashmere jumper, which features an unexpected split opening at the front, dropped shoulders, high neck, and ribbed trims.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham announces exciting beauty launch in the most unexpected jumper

Excitedly sharing the news of her gloss, Victoria said: "So the wait is over ladies, it's finally here – the gloss that I've been searching for, for such a long time.

"It’s going to give you that perfect glass-like, luxurious, super cool look. It's going to hydrate; it's going to nourish. It's clean, very, very important, it is clean, and it's the most amazing formula."

Victoria's jumper features a daring front split opening

She added: "We've spent over two years working with the lab, developing this formula and it's incredible. I've been searching, like I said, for such a long time and it's hard to find something that feels great, looks great and that you know is also clean.

"I can't wait for you to try. The wait is over – it's amazing!"

GET THE LOOK:

Cashmere Front Slit Polo Neck Jumper, £690, Victoria Beckham

She also shared the news on her grid, adding: "Posh Gloss has arrived!!! I’m so happy this product is finally here. It’s high-shine that hydrates, plumps and smoothes the lips, all with zero stickiness. The crystal-clear gloss Posh always dreamed of! x VB."

Fans appeared to be excited by the launch, with many leaving applause and red heart emojis in the comment section of her post.

Posh Gosh, £26, Victoria Beckham Beauty

For now, the gloss only appears to be available in a clear version, but we have no doubt VB will be adding other hues soon.

The product description reads: "Reflective, show-stopping,’70s-worthy shine. Incredible cushion. No stickiness. Victoria takes gloss from 0 to 100 with this hydrating, lip-plumping formula that is so clearly Posh."

Pair the gloss with her bold jumper and you're onto a winner!

