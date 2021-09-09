Victoria Beckham's skirt is so flattering - and wait 'til you see her shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham has been sharing lots of stylish looks lately, and her newest outfit post was no exception.

The former Spice Girls star filmed a short video showing off a bright blue shirt from her clothing collection, but the rest of the ensemble was what really caught our eye!

RELATED: Harper Beckham looks adorable in polka dots alongside lookalike mum Victoria

Victoria sported the most flattering utility-style skirt, also from her own collection, which came in a gorgeous camel colour and featured zip detailing and a D-ring buckle belt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham stuns fans in super flattering utility skirt

The star paired the skirt with the brightest yellow heels, looking sensational as she talked to the camera.

MORE: Victoria Beckham wears the slinkiest dress in a colour you wouldn't expect

The 47-year-old captioned the clip: "Who doesn't love a crisp cotton shirt as their back to work uniform! This beautiful Oxford blue style is from our latest collection (online and in store now) x VB".

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the look, with one gushing: "You're so beautiful," while another added: "Beautiful, elegant and chic" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Utility Midi Skirt, £590, Victoria Beckham

Victoria's skirt is available to purchase online, and currently retails for £590. If you don't manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, we have sourced an amazing alternative.

Adaline Skirt, £65, Hobbs

The mother-of-four has been showcasing a lot of her collection online lately, including a slinky red dress that looked stunning on her.

The singer referred to the fiery red frock as "the ballerina dress" due to its flattering shape.

Victoria Beckham styled the dress with her colourful heels

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Victoria said: "So this I call the ballerina dress. It's super flattering. It's got quite a low neck, and this strap. It's a little bit long on me, that's cos I'm a little bit short.

"It's got these great pockets that I love, and I just think it's a really flattering shape. I really like it. I feel like a ballerina."

DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham wears her most famous dress - on a beach

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.