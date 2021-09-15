We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham always has a major fashion moment, even when she's dressed down a little, something she proved on Wednesday when she stunned in just a pair of jeans and a jumper.

The star looked so chic in the leg-lengthening jeans, which she had paired with a grey jumper and a striking pair of red heels.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham stuns in just a pair of jeans and a jumper

Talking about her look, the fashion mogul said: "So, I'm in the studio all day today and obsessed with my new jeans.

"This is called the Victoria Jean and I've got it with this simple VB jumper which I'm loving."

She added: "Very nice, perfect for this weather. Yeah, I love this jean, it's super comfortable, I really like the wash. I like how it's nipped in at the waist, very very flattering, very comfortable."

The star's gorgeous pair of jeans are currently available on her website, although they've been selling very fast and are currently only available in sizes 25 and 26.

Victoria looked as amazing as ever!

The item has been given a "distressed vintage" look, albeit without any holes, and can be brought for £420.

Victoria Jean in Vintage Wash, £420.00, Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girls singer has been on a roll recently with some eye-catching fashions, and earlier this week she thrilled with a beautiful skirt.

Alongside an eye-catching blue shirt, she sported the most flattering utility-style skirt, which came in a gorgeous camel colour and featured zip detailing and a D-ring buckle belt.

The star paired the skirt with the brightest yellow heels, looking sensational as she talked to the camera.

The star always has the best fashions

The 47-year-old captioned the clip: "Who doesn't love a crisp cotton shirt as their back to work uniform! This beautiful Oxford blue style is from our latest collection (online and in store now) x VB".

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the look, with one gushing: "You're so beautiful," while another added: "Beautiful, elegant and chic" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

And last week, the mum-of-four looked incredible in a fiery red frock, which she referred to as "the ballerina dress" due to its flattering shape.

