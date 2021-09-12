We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another glorious outfit from Victoria Beckham, who stunned fans in a slinky black slip dress on Sunday as she shared details of her latest Victoria Beckham Beauty range.

Taking to Instagram, David Beckham's wife looked radiant as she posed for a selfie to showcase her new "Posh lipstick try-on experience," where shoppers can use the app to virtually try on products from her beauty range.

"It's also much more practical than swatching your arm," joked the 47-year-old star, who sported several colourful swatches of her new lip shades up her left arm.

The glamorous fashion designer looked stunning in the black figure-hugging gown that highlighted her gorgeous summer tan. With delicate straps and a seamless scooped neckline, the mother-of-four looked incredible as always in the chic LBD.

VB looked incredible as she posed for her Instagram Story

Victoria completed her look with a 'barely there' makeup look of a subtle smokey eye, soft blushed cheeks and glossy pink lip – leaving fans in awe of her impossibly youthful glow.

The star tied her soft brunette locks back into a sleek bun, letting several pieces fall down to frame her face.

The former Spice Girls star has been sharing several stylish looks recently, and her latest fashion post was no exception. On Friday, Victoria shared a short video showing off a bright blue shirt from her clothing collection, but the rest of the ensemble was what really caught our eye!

Victoria sported the most flattering utility-style skirt, also from her own collection, which came in a gorgeous camel colour and featured zip detailing and a D-ring buckle belt.

The star paired the skirt with the brightest yellow heels, looking sensational as she talked to the camera.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the look, with one gushing: "You're so beautiful," while another added: "Beautiful, elegant and chic" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

