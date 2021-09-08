Victoria Beckham looks stunning in slinky 'ballerina' dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham had us all in awe on Tuesday when she posted a picture to her social media, wearing the most stunning slinky dress.

The former Spice Girls singer looked incredible in the fiery red frock, which she referred to as "the ballerina dress" due to its flattering shape.

In a video that Victoria shared modelling the dress, she could be heard saying: "So this I call the ballerina dress. It's super flattering. It's got quite a low neck, and this strap. It's a little bit long on me, that's cos I'm a little bit short.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham looks stunning in slinky red dress

"It's got these great pockets that I love, and I just think it's a really flattering shape. I really like it. I feel like a ballerina."

The star certainly looked sensational in the dress, which she paired with colourful yellow pointed heels.

Victoria Beckham styled the dress with a pair of colourful heels

Victoria wore her brunette locks in loose waves for the snap and sported a subtle smokey eye, perfectly complimenting the glamourous ensemble.

The frock is from the star's own clothing line and is made from a delicate draped jersey material. It is available to purchase online for £990.

Dancer Cami Jersey Dress, £990, Victoria Beckham

If you don't manage to get your hands on it, then we have sourced an amazing alternative for you to recreate the look.

Ghost Empire Line Maxi Dress, £89, John Lewis

Victoria is a big fan of slinky dresses for summer, and spent her August Bank Holiday in a stunning silk slip dress in jewel green – a colour she is rarely seen in.

Uploading a photograph of herself in the fancy frock with swatches of lipstick displayed on her forearm, the star said: "Swatching on set! 13 posh pouts. Which shades are in your collection? See what’s happening behind-the-scenes today on my stories! x VB."

Fans adored the colour of the getup. One follower wrote: "I love your dress. The colour green suits you." Another quipped: "You're really lovely, Victoria! You should wear green more often!" And a third added: "You look stunning in that green!"

