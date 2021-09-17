Victoria Beckham swoons over husband David after receiving unexpected gift The couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in July

Victoria Beckham is one lucky lady. The mother-of-four has been married to her husband David for 22 years and judging by the latest snap shared by the designer, their romance is very much still alive.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the 47-year-old shared a picture of a stunning bouquet of white roses.

"I love you @davidbeckham. Chic husband!" she wrote alongside the snap, which was taken in the kitchen of her West London mansion.

It's not known why David showered his wife with flowers, but it has definitely been an emotional month for the family.

David showered Victoria with flowers

Two weeks ago, the family flew back to the UK after spending their summer holidays in Miami so their daughter Harper, ten, could head back to school in London.

On her first day back, David struggled with his emotions, and Victoria was forced to comfort him.

"Harper, how are you feeling about the first day of school?" Victoria could be seen asking her in a video shared with her followers, to which Harper replied: "Nervous, but very excited."

Dad David could be seen hugging her from behind and telling her: "Please don't go! Stay with daddy! Stay with me."

David and Harper having breakfast together in the family's London mansion

Taking to her Stories later, the former Spice Girls star shared a heartbreaking image, showing David giving Harper a big hug.

"Is she leaving for school or leaving home? You'll be ok @davidbeckham," she jokingly wrote across it, followed by several crying laughter emojis.

David and Victoria have also had to temporarily say goodbye to their son Romeo, who stayed behind in Miami, where he is following a football career.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old shared a snap of himself training on a football pitch and captioned it: "Focused."

Romeo has also updated his Instagram bio, revealing he is an "athlete" and is currently a "footballer for @fortlauderdalecf," a team that plays in the USL League One, the third-tier of American soccer.