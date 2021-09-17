Victoria Beckham is a fan of the luxe Reduit LED hair tool - but what does it actually do?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A swanky new hair care device is making waves in the beauty industry – and we can see why. REDUIT is a high-tech tool that was used backstage at Victoria Beckham's Spring Summer Collection Presentation SS21, by celebrity hair stylist Paul Hanlon.

The device works in conjunction with REDUIT’s Hairpods, which are each tailored to a specific hair care concern, such as banishing frizz, thickening hair or hydrating dry strands. Once you’ve chosen your Hairpod, simply insert it into your REDUIT device and glide it over your hair.

This small but mighty pod will cleverly deliver an ultrasonic concentrated mist of replenishing active extracts over your hair, which penetrate strands for amazing, post-salon results. Within just 30 seconds, you’ll have catwalk-ready hair - just ask VB!

REDUIT One Gold Skincare & Haircare Treatment Device, £279, REDUIT

Get 30% off the device now using code POSH30

What's more, the device also doubles up as a handy skincare tool, with LED functions. For example, the Blue LED light pods produce a calming effect by reducing inflammation, targeting bacteria, and creating a skin-tightening effect. Plus, it helps treat your scalp and support healthier hair growth.

The REDUIT device being used backstage at the Victoria Beckham Spring Summer Collection Presentation SS21

There are a whopping 24 different skin care and hair care pods to choose from, meaning you can get real use out of your REDUIT device.

Even though each pod is only 5ml in size, thanks to their ultra-potent formulas they can last for approximately 20 applications. Brilliant!

